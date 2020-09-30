Need a Trump Sign? Here Are Some Ideas

Grabbing campaign signs from a front lawn could be costly. It’s illegal and, yet. It’s also very common. Even in deep red Idaho where many Republican signs walk away. Possibly because your neighbors can’t find any on their own. The Twin Falls County Republican Party has a limited supply of Trump 2020 signs and some bumper stickers. These are available for a small donation. The party has an office off Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls City. In the plaza behind Wendy’s and near Little Caesar’s Pizza.

Both the President and the Senator enjoy polling cushions in Idaho of 25 percent or more.

As luck would have it, I’ve got a few as well. They were dropped off at the radio station by friends. A very few and I’m keeping one of each for myself. Signs and stickers for Trump and even a Jim Risch sign. Both the President and the Senator enjoy polling cushions in Idaho of 25 percent or more.

Friends in states with heavy liberal registration have even more serious troubles with Republican signs. Often the vandals are very brazen (our Vandals play football and aren’t much of a danger to anyone!)

There is an old calculus and it says signage does help with turnout for candidates and eventually final vote totals. I’ve been hearing the tales since before the Internet. I’m not quite sure the correlation is as strong as it was 25 to 30 years ago but a great many of us like to advertise our political affiliations.