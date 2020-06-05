New Boutique Open In Magic Valley Mall

A new boutique has opened in the Magic Valley Mall and the grand opening event is happening Saturday June 6th. All weekend long though, starting Friday June 5th there will be sales.

The new boutique is called Remi Bleu Boutique & Home. It looks super adorable if you ask me. All weekend long apparently you can get 20 percent off.

Perusing the website it pretty cool. They have some really cute outfits and they even have shoes and accessories. You can also get stuff off their website shipped to you, apparently according to their site, if you order $75 worth it is free shipping.

I am all for a good deal. There are some incredibly cute earrings for sale as well and a couple of purses that are just stunning.

There is no such thing as too many shops for clothing and accessories. I will be checking it out this weekend.