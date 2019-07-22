Two new restaurants that will share a building on Cheney Drive in Twin Falls have both announced tentative opening dates for later this year.

If you love sandwiches and are looking for a new option, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop says they'll be opening their first Idaho location on August 5. The Delaware-based sandwich shop offers a variety of sandwiches, as well as vegetarian options.

If you're a fan of burritos but don't like waiting long, the new restaurant, Sweeto Burrito, will be offering a drive-up option for people as well as a sit-down restaurant. Sweeto Burrito says their tentative opening date for their shop will be on August 20. Their menu has kinds of burritos I've never heard of until they were coming to town. Sweeto Burrito currently has two locations in Idaho, Coeur d'Alene and Idaho Falls, with several in the Salt Lake City Valley.

