New State Veterans Cemetery to Open in East Idaho

Idaho Division of Veterans Services

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A new 40-acre veterans cemetery will open to the public in eastern Idaho next week to serve 20,000 area veterans and their families.

The Idaho Division of Veterans Services announced the opening of the State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot on Monday, December 7, to serve the veterans in the eastern side of the state. The cemetery will feature in-ground burial plots, options for cremation or "scatter garden" and a columbarium with spaces for urns. The cemetery is in several phases of completion, but should be completed by the spring of 2021.

The Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Visitors have been asked to follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention guideline concerning COVID-19 an wear facemasks during visits and committal services.

Idaho Division of Veterans Services