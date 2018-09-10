News Media Would Prefer You Destitute if it Would Stop Trump

Why would you vote against an improving economy ?

He doesn’t do things like his predecessors, who for the last several decades were generally failures as Middle America suffered

There was a Washington Post headline offering grudging congratulations to President Trump. Before the same headline suggested the economic outlook would be getting worse . Over the weekend the TV commentators attacked the President as not fit for office.

This reminds me of apocryphal stories about creative people being turned away by employers. “This isn’t how it’s done around here,” is the common refrain from hidebound management unwilling to consider new ideas. Two weeks ago I listened to an interview with the man who invented the Dyson vacuum cleaner. He nearly went bankrupt as companies slammed doors in his face.

Donald Trump is an unconventional President. Turn off and tune out when it comes to mainstream media. They're stuck in a closed system.