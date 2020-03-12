Some Morons Believe This Beer Can Give You Coronavirus

Well, I suppose if you drank a few cases in one sitting it could make you unwell. If you drank a few cases everyday it could ruin your liver. On the other hand, the only way it could transmit symptoms is if someone with the virus coughed on his hands and then picked up a bottle and offered it to you.

Is that clear? Corona Beer has been around a very long time. Covid-19, known simply as the coronavirus is something new. Drinking beer can make you drunk. It won’t give you a respiratory illness. Is that clear? Just how gold danged dumb must you be to believe there’s a causal relationship?

Check out this link. It explains 16 percent of beer drinkers surveyed can’t tell the difference between the beer and the disease. This gives credence to a college friend. After a night of drinking the next day he would say he got “really stupid”. More than a third of beer drinkers surveyed won’t currently buy Corona.

Not that anyone who knows anything about beer ever did! My brother went on a trip to Mexico about 30 years ago. “No self-respecting Mexican drinks the stuff,” he told me. There are many popular domestic brands in the country south of our border. Corona is way down the list.

It was popularized in the United States because of a really clever marketing campaign. It may be right up there with, “Urine is the one to have when you’re having more than six”.

I’m reminded of another college friend who drank some foul tasting liquor. It had a worm in each bottle. Dead and quite pickled, I should add. Why not a dead rodent? Drinking and stupidity. And I’m redundant.