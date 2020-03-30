Not Everyone is Taking Travel Restrictions Seriously

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Maybe after moving here they haven’t gotten a chance to get new plates at the DMV. Or they’re ignoring the health crisis plaguing the country. I snapped these four pictures in a matter of a couple of minutes at the Visitor Center in Twin Falls. I had been to the grocery store and decided to circle the parking lot while driving home. I saw a few people walking dogs on the trail. They were maintaining social distance.

I didn’t see any BASE jumpers. Traffic was exceptionally light for a Saturday on the bridge.

A friend at the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office remarks traffic was light over the weekend, although. The citations he wrote were mainly for California and Nevada drivers who were going a bit too fast. Driving 90 in a 65 mile per hour zone can get you a ticket.

I saw not one out of state license plate while grocery shopping. I saw two cars registered to Jerome County and for many shoppers a hop across the bridge is likely a shorter trip than going into downtown Jerome to buy groceries.

Last week a woman told me the parking lot at the grocery store in Shoshone looked like a Walmart parking area and was filled with license plates from Blaine County. I’ll grant those may be shoppers from this side of the mountain. You could probably draw a line across Blaine County and see a dramatic difference in the rate of diagnosed infection.

A member of my audience from Carey explains she’s on the Idaho side of the county!