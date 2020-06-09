Now is the Time to Visit Idaho’s Centennial Marsh

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Time is running out! I visited Camas Prairie Centennial Marsh in April. It was filled with noisy birds but not much in bloom. Now you get color but it won’t last long. I’m also told it’s a bit drier than last year so it may not be quite as colorful. It’s still worth the trip. When I go there I sometimes take my camping chair and then sit and listen and look. It’s a natural remedy for stress.

You’re looking at some June pictures. I made a day of my trip. I visited Fairfield and had lunch at the Wrangler, however. You’re also not far from Mountain Home and some fine eats there.

Usually, I drive over the mountain from Gooding (Route 46) and then hang a left on Route 20 and head west. Past Fairfield and near Hill City you’ll see a sign for the refuge. It’s a left turn and then a long and slow drive (better for viewing) on dirt roads. The Prairie is flanked by a mountain to the north and some steep hills to the south.

If you prefer some Interstate motoring, take the exit at Mountain Home and turn right. The refuge will soon appear on the right.

It’s often very windy at Centennial Marsh but this time of year the wind should be warm. I’ve seen some of the many birds float on the air. If you know little about bird species (join the club) you can take along a bird book for identification. If you can capture them on camera you can match later by a quick search on the Internet.

Idaho is a special place and often seems like four or five states in one. You can get a glimpse of at least three by making this one tank trip.