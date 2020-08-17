One Dies After Crash East of Ucon

UCON, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 26 in eastern Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, J Brewerton, no age given, died at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after his Plymouth Van was rear ended by a Dodge Ram pickup at around 6 p.m. east of Ucon. Both vehicles were headed east on US-26 and the crash partially blocked traffic for an hour.

ISP said neither Brewerton or the driver of the pickup, Rick Sutton, 22, of Rexburg had been wearing seat belts. The crash is still under investigation.