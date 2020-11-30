One Killed in Head-on Crash with Semi on I-84 in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 32-year-old Kuna man died in a head-on collision with a semi-truck while the truck driver had to be hospitalized.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers were called to the crash at around 4:11 a.m. Friday (Nov. 27) for the two-vehicle crash between a Peterbuilt semi pulling two trailers and a Saturn sedan on Interstate 84. The driver of the car, Corben Ball, had been going the wrong direction on the interstate and struck the semi-truck in the westbound lanes. Ball was killed at the scene, the truck driver, David Baerwaldt, 66, of St. George, Utah was wearing a seat belt and taken to St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Meridian for treatment.

The crash blocked traffic in the westbound lanes for more than four hours while crews cleared the wreckage.