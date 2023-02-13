Opponents of Idaho Wind Projects Face a Well Funded Green Lobby

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Made From The Sky on Unsplash

Most of us would say 38 million dollars is a lot of money! Would you believe it’s the amount of money collected in just one day by American environmental organizations? I read the number in the latest edition of Range. It’s a staggering sum and only a tiny, tiny fraction comes from regular people sending along a check. The overwhelming bulk is from foundations. The latter were often created by capitalists but long since became controlled by the modern woke mobs.

The ESG crowd. That stands for environmental, social, and governance. It’s the guiding principle of the globalists who recently met in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum. John Kerry, Bill Gates, and Al Gore all flew there and back on their private jets so they could participate in saving the planet.

The 38 million dollar figure rang a bell. A couple of weeks ago, I was talking with one of the organizers of Stop Lava Ridge. This is a cluster of farmers, local merchants and neighbors opposed to the proposed wind-to-energy project that would stretch across three counties in southern Idaho. Dean Diamond acknowledged they’re up against some powerful interests and well-funded lobbyists. This is a David and Goliath battle. Can you imagine what Stop Lava Ridge could do with a budget of just $380,000?

What’s at stake here is the future not only of the Magic Valley but the entire planet. Guys like John Kerry believe they’re better than the rest of us, know better than the rest of us, and that they need to control us. We’re on the front line of liberty. If we lose we enter a new dark age. New feudalism. I hope that knowledge grants you courage.