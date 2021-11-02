Parents Confiscate a Third of Kids Halloween Candy

The kitchen at our studios is overflowing with leftover Halloween candy. On Monday, we had lunch at Idaho Pizza. Stopping for a mint on the way out the door we spied a bucket of sweets. A manager told us some of the staff brought it to work in order to clear space at home. The same with me. I bought several bags Saturday morning. I’m not in the busiest neighborhood for trick or treaters but usually get some knocks at the door.

What Happens When Nobody Comes?

This year I put it outside on a table and hoped the kids would be on the honor system. Nobody came. That was Saturday night. I put the bowl out again Sunday night. Same story! I like the occasional peanut butter cup and maybe Snickers, but otherwise I’m not much of a candy eater. Bread is my downfall.

Parents are Sneaky!

I was watching a TV show the day after Halloween and the hosts were saying parents poach a lot of the candy their kids bring home. Up to a third. It’s almost as high a confiscation rate as the Democrats’ tax plan! My parents sampled a few of our candies when I was young. Just a few. And within a week, anything we didn’t eat was thrown away.

I went searching for more about pilfering parents and some of them appeared guilty. They had the candy they snatched. Or they try. I would think the freezer would be a good spot. Miniature peanut butter cups are delicious when frozen. You just don’t want to leave them somewhere hot. I once laundered a Tootsie-Roll. It didn’t hold up well in the dryer and in the shirt pocket.

