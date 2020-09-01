People Taking Video Laugh While Grizzly Chases Hikers

I can’t say I would find any pleasure if I saw people being chased by a grizzly bear and, yet. That’s what some people found funny at Glacier National Park. Last summer I visited the park and can attest it plays host to people from many nations and cultures and from across the United States but, again. Who finds it entertaining that a predator could potentially harm a fellow human being?

Click on this link from Cowboy State Daily. It contains a video that is both chilling and callous. A group of hikers on a ridgeline spotted a second group of hikers below. And a grizzly bear was approaching. The folks on the high ground at first try and warn the others. Then when the lower group bolts the people behind the camera insist they not run. Then the people taking pictures begin to laugh at what they’re witnessing.

I’ve read some similar stories the last few years. People are now often more interested in getting a great video instead of the well-being of others. In some parts of the country, bystanders have filmed assaults, shootings and the dying and wounded in the streets. Why? Because they get hits when the video is posted. People are in fear, pain or dying and some lowlife is proud a lot of people are looking at his or her pictures.

Isn’t this a bit like Roman amphitheater times? Cultures can get so far off the rails they no longer have a sense of empathy for others.

Maybe it’s why people are willing to march in the streets and club other people from a different political tribe. But in a forest in Montana?