Person Hit and Killed by Car in Downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators say a pedestrian that was standing in the roadways was struck and killed late Saturday night in Twin Falls.

According to Idaho State Police, in a brief statement, the pedestrian, identified later Sunday by the Twin Falls County Coroner's office as Frankie Godwin, 56, of Twin Falls, was hit by a 72-year-old driver at 427 Shoshone St N, at around 10:45 p.m. between the courthouse and City Park.

The driver, Lavere Larson, of Twin Falls, was headed south on Shoshone when the Godwin was hit, the individual died from their injuries at the scene, ISP did not indicate if the driver was injured.

Part of the street was blocked for nearly three hours while police investigated the incident.