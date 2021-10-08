Pickup Rear-ends Car on I-84 in Meridian, Man Killed

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A man was killed when a pickup truck rear-ended his car on the interstate in Meridian Thursday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. between Ten Mile and Meridian Roads in the eastbound lanes. ISP said the man, age 29, was stopped on the left side shoulder of Interstate 84 in a Kia Sorento when a Dodge pickup hit him from behind and pushed the SUV across all four lanes to the right shoulder. The man was dead when emergency crews arrived. The driver of the Dodge, a 42-year-old Boise woman was not injured. The crash slowed eastbound traffic for nearly three hours.

Get our free mobile app