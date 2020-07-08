Please Help Locate Caldwell Teen With Med Condition Missing 7/1

A Caldwell, Idaho, teen has recently been added to a statewide database for unsolved cases.

Do you know the whereabouts of Alyhia Marie Grigg-Crofutt? Her profile was added on July 8, 2020, to the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers Facebook page. She was reported missing July 1, 2020.

Crofutt is 16-years-old, and has a medical condition that requires immediate treatment. Please contact the Caldwell Police Department, at 208-454-7531, if you know of her whereabouts.

A $1,000 reward may be given to the individual that has information that could lead to a felony arrest.