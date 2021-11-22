I love this house I just found for sale in Bellevue on Zillow, even though in some of the pictures I have no idea what architectural feature (or purpose of that feature) I am looking at. This house is like an unfinished basement, decorated in a steampunk style, and has some of the coolest home features I have ever seen.

The Sun Valley Starship

You have to check out these pictures of the house and see the architectural work of art for yourself:

This Bellevue Home Is Bonkers

The Sun Valley Starship is what they call it and it is glorious. It features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a rooftop pool, and an amazing outdoor amphitheater. The house is a monstrous 12,550 square feet and the craziest part is that the majority of the walls are all unfinished concrete. The price tag is also pretty crazy at $5,950,000.

The water and plumbing pipes can be seen running across the walls and ceiling which make it look like the building isn't done yet. Despite the unfinished look, or because of it, the house has a charm you won't find in any other Idaho home.

The top two levels of the house start to incorporate wood flooring and trim into the decoration. While the lower level is stunning it is once you get to the upper levels that you get to some crazy architecture. There is a round bar on the second level with a giant hole that you can look through to see the level below you. And speaking of seeing things below you: there is a rooftop pool so you can sit outside in the water and see everything around you.

My Favorite Idaho House

Honestly, with all the oddities and uniqueness of this house, it is easily my new favorite house in Idaho. Sorry mansion in Coeur d'Alene, you have been bumped to my second favorite.

