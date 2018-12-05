TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The public has a chance to comment on the applicants to a magistrate judge position open in Twin Falls. According to Trial Court Administrator Shelli Tubbs, the Fifth Judicial District has received ten applications to replace Judge Roger Harris who is headed to the District Court Bench. The public has a chance to submit comments on the applicants, seven of which are from Twin Falls the rest are from Kimberly, Caldwell and Boise. The public can obtain a questionnaire from the Trial Court Administrator's office by going online or at the Theron Ward Judicial Building . Comments can be sent to the Trial Court Administrator's office by December 28, to P.O. Box 126, Twin Falls, Idaho 83303-0126.

Here are the applicants:

Samuel Beus, Twin Falls

Theodore Booth, Kimberly

Rosemary Emory, Twin Falls

Michael Felton, Twin Falls

David Hamilton, Twin Falls

Benjamin Harmer, Caldwell

Daniel Luker, Boise

Tyler Rands, Twin Falls

Lisa Schoettger, Twin Falls

Dennis Voorhees, Twin Falls