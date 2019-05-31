Public Meeting Planned for Highway Project in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – The Idaho Transportation Department is planning a public open house for a highway project in Jerome.

The open house, scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. next Thursday, June 6, will present plans for the U.S. Highway 93/300 South Road project.

The Transportation department said plans are to expand the existing two-lane highway to four lanes with a center median and turn bays. The public is invited to review the proposed improvements and discuss details with the project team.

The project the fourth and final segment of corridor improvements developed as part of the Highway 93, Interstate 84 to State Highway 25 Jerome County Environmental Assessment.

The open house will be held at the Idaho Fish and Game Magic Valley Regional Office, 324 South 417 East in Jerome. Those who cannot attend but would still like to comment on the project should send an email by June 20 to Project Manager Nathan Jerke at nathan.jerke@itd.idaho.gov .