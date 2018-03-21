Raul Labrador Believes Restrictions on Cattle Grazing Will be Relaxed

Grazing cattle on western lands could become easier.

U.S. Representative Raul Labrador of Idaho last year visited Owyhee County where he found ranchers are being hemmed in by some Obama era land regulations. Last week the Representative had an opportunity to address the issue with the Department of the Interior. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is like Labrador, a western Republican, having served in Congress from Montana before moving to the President’s cabinet.

Labrador joined us on Magic Valley This Morning and offered we could soon see some changes beneficial to ranchers and farmers. He also talked about an award he’s receiving from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and his concerns about growing federal debt.

