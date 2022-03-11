There have been multiple reports in Twin Falls of children being shot by an unknown assailant with a BB gun.

Members of the Magic Valley Rants and Raves are complaining that they have seen or heard about someone in the Twin Falls area shooting children with a BB gun. One user posted in the private group that on March 8th, her neighbor's son was walking home down Cindy Drive and was shot in the arm by a BB gun. She says this was the second time it had happened in this area.

Another user posted in the comments that it had also allegedly happened at CSI.

If you know anything about these incidents, please contact the police.

