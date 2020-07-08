‘Shiny Balloon’ Type UFO Reported To National Center Over Nampa

The month of July reportedly started off with a sighting of an unidentified aerial phenomenon over the sky in close proximity to Idaho's capital city.

The National UFO Reporting Center has recently added the first Idaho UFO sighting for the month of July. It was posted on July 3, 2020, and describes an incident reported two days prior (July 1) over the city of Nampa, Idaho.

In the July 3 report, a resident contacted the NUFORC with details about a circular object that was witnessed at approximately 7:17 p.m. on the evening of July 1. The duration of time the object was seen is listed as approximately eight minutes. It was seen by multiple individuals, and described as appearing like a "shiny balloon."

Witnesses further described the object as hovering at a very high altitude and moving very slowly. Within a few minutes, it was reported the object veered to the left ("shot" was the verbiage used) and disappeared from view.

This is the first Idaho reported UFO to the center since May 29, 2020. A cluster of low-flying orbs were reported over the sky of Idaho Falls that day. They were witnessed for approximately 15 minutes in the early morning hours.

The NUFORC has been investigating and archiving reports of unidentified aerial phenomenon in the United States since 1974. To submit a report of your own, click here.

In 2019, there were close to 100 reports of a similar nature by Idaho residents. Another Nampa-area sighting was uploaded to YouTube on October 10, 2015, that currently has more than 3,600 views.