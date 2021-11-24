Shooting Under Investigation In Twin Falls Neighborhood

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in a Twin Falls neighborhood. Twin Falls Police reportedly were on a call at a house on Targhee Street when shots were fired sometime before 11 p.m. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbery told TV Station KMVT that he didn't believe there was any danger to the public and everyone involved had been contained. The Magic Valley Critical Incident Taskforce, with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office as lead, is investigating. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a Twin Falls Police Officers were dealing with a man when shots were fired. An officer and the man were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

