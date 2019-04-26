Some Must Watch Classic Movies Coming To Twin Falls Big Screen

Magic Valley Cinema 13 has been showcasing some classic movies in the theater. Movies that you probably never had a chance to see on the big screen and now, you don't want to miss them.

The theater is bringing back random classic movies for Sunday and Wednesday and let's just say I am ridiculously excited about the ones coming up.

On May 5th and May 8th at both 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. you can see "Monty Python and the Holy Grail"! Yes! I need a shrubbery and to see this movie on the giant screen! It is one of those ones you have to just experience.

Then May 12th and 15th you can see "Sound of Music" and now I am going to nerd out on the one for May 19th and 22nd.

You can see "Princess Bride" on the big screen as well! These movie line ups are pretty stellar! One of, if not the best, love story of all time. It is one of those movies I can watch over and over again, but big screen experience would be a first.

What movie would you like to see in the theater?