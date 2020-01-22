South Idaho Most Wanted: Cocaine Trafficker With Violent History

A southwest Idaho man has been placed on the state's most wanted list after failing to comply with law enforcement involving the trafficking of cocaine.

Police in Ada County are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Brian Edward Lee. Lee, 40, is currently wanted for cocaine trafficking, and has a violent history. Domestic Battery is also listed on Lee's criminal profile, which was recently added to the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website. A $100,000 bond has been issued in this matter.

Lee is 5'10", and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is listed at 170 pounds. Lee also has a tattoo on his right ankle.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this individual, please call 208-343-COPS.