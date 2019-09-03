South Idaho Most Wanted: Criminal Wanted For Traumatic Violence

Police in southwest Idaho are continuing to search for a violent man that recently was featured on a state website for most wanted criminals.

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho added a Caldwell area man to its list of most wanted offenders on August 29, 2019. The offender, James Andre Buher Williams, 25, stands at 6'5", and weighs approximately 270 pounds.

Williams has a history of violence, and should be considered dangerous. He is currently wanted for aggravated assault, a crime that has resulted in a bond of $100,000. Past crimes perpetrated by Williams also include domestic battery resulting in traumatic injury, according to details in his criminal record shared by Crime Stoppers.

James Andre Buher Williams is described as African American, with brown eyes and brown hair. The city of Caldwell is located 152 miles northwest of Twin Falls.

Aggravated assault is described as the act of using physical force against someone that causes bodily harm or disfigurement, either with, or without, a weapon that is considered deadly. The crime is a felony in the state of Idaho. A conviction can result in up to five years in prison.

If you know the whereabouts of James Williams, please call 208-343-COPS.