South Idaho Most Wanted: Idaho State Penitentiary Parole Violator

An Idaho man has recently been added to the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website for failure to appear in Ada County, as well as a parole violation with the Idaho State Penitentiary.

Do you know the whereabouts of Brian Earl Polk? He is 41-years-old, and is wanted as of February 5, 2020. He is 5'11", and weighs 150 pounds, according to his criminal profile.

Polk has brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his hands, arms, chest and back. There is no bond currently assigned to these cases. If you have any information you can share with the Ada County Sheriff's Office, please contact them, at 208-577-3000, or call 208-343-COPS.

You can also submit a tip by clicking here. To get updates regarding most wanted criminals in the state of Idaho, you can download the Crime Stoppers app.