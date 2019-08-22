South Idaho Most Wanted: Lewd Conduct With Minor Causing Injury

Police in southwest Idaho are looking for a man wanted on charges of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16 resulting in injury.

The Caldwell Police Department has informed the public that as August 21, 2019, Abel Miguel Burns, 32, has been placed on the department's most wanted list for crimes committed against a minor. According to his current criminal profile on Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho, Burns is Hispanic, and was born July 19, 1987.

Burns faces multiple counts of lewd conduct and injury to a child. He is further described as weighing approximately 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is listed at a height of 6'0".

There has been no bond issued for Burns. He also has at least one tattoo on his right arm.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Abel Miguel Burns, please contact Crime Stoppers, at 208-343-COPS. A cash reward of $1,000 might be awarded to anyone with information that leads to his apprehension.