South Idaho Most Wanted: Robert Wyatt, Lewd Acts With Minor

A southwest Idaho man has recently been added to a statewide database for most wanted criminals. This particular individual is currently wanted for the crime of committing a lewd and lascivious act with a minor.

Have you seen Robert William Wyatt? The Boise Police Department would like any information someone may have on the whereabouts of Wyatt. A $200,000 bond has been assigned to this case.

Wyatt is listed at 6'1", and 185 pounds, according to his criminal profile on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website. Wyatt has blonde hair and blue eyes, and is known to wear glasses.

To submit a tip regarding this case, please click here. To receive updates on most wanted criminal for the southwest region of Idaho, you can download the crime stoppers app.