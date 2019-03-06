South Idaho Most Wanted: Strangulation, Battery And Narcotics

Ada County Sheriff's Dept.

A man with ties to southern Idaho is currently wanted by the Ada County Sheriff's Department for multiple offenses, including attempted strangulation.

Idaho police are currently looking for 40-year-old Kenneth Joseph Allen. He was last arrested on September 24, 2018, in Nampa, on a failure to appear violation, according to a profile on a national crime database .

Allen is from the Nampa area, and has a violent past history, with charges including battery and attempted strangulation, as reported on his arrest record on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website. Kenneth Allen is described as African American, weighing approximately 155 pounds, with dark, braided hair. Allen is 6'1" in height.

If you have seen this individual, please contact the Ada County Sheriff's Office at 208-577-3000, or Crime Stoppers, at 208-343-COPS. You can submit anonymous tips on the Crime Stoppers website. A cash reward of $1,000 might be offered for information leading to Allen's arrest.