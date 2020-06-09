Southwest Idaho Missing: Yselda Valencia Missing Since June 7

A southwest Idaho teenager has recently been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Have you seen Yselda Amelia Valencia? Her profile was recently added to the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Valencia, 13, has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs approximately 280 pounds.

Her last date of contact was June 7, 2020. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. If you know the whereabouts of Valenica, or have recently seen her, please contact the Nampa Police Department, at 208-465-2257.