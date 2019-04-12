Spaghetti Fundraiser For Twin Falls Scouts On Saturday

A Twin Falls church is hosting a spaghetti fundraiser this weekend to benefit local boy scouts.

The First United Methodist Church of Twin Falls , on Shoshone Street East, is serving up a meal consisting of spaghetti with meatballs, bread and a beverage, for $8. Kids ages five and under can eat at no cost. The 9th Annual Spaghetti Dinner is an effort to raise cash for Cub Scout Pack 67 .

Those interested in attending the event can purchase tickets from the scouts themselves, or at the door the day of the event. Dinner will start Saturday, April 13, at 4:30 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m . All money raised will help with educational travel expenses and other needed supplies for the scouts.

The First United Methodist Church of Twin Falls is located at 360 Shoshone Street East. For more information on the spaghetti dinner, phone 208-733-5872. More information about the church can be accessed by clicking the Western Jurisdiction of the First United Methodist Church's home page .