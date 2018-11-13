Study Shows Idaho Becoming A Victim Of Global Warming

After the last few days of overnight Fall temps in the teens and frost covered cars, let me remind you that Summer will be hot. And that heat will be back and probably worse than you remember.

The New York Times has an interactive graph where you can put the year you were born and choose a city (like Twin Falls) and then it will tell you how the temperatures have risen since you were born. I was born in 1980 and there were about 38 days that year over 90 degrees. Last year in Twin Falls there were 52. So the years are definitely getting hotter. 1985 was the coldest overall year in Twin Falls with around 36 days over 90 degrees.