The 12 Days Of Christmas: Twin Falls Style
I will never be able to remember the entire song of the 12 days of Christmas. However, if the song was written in Twin Falls, it would probably sound a little something like this:
On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me:
1 - Whole cow
On the second day of Christmas my true love gave to me:
2 - Kayaks and 1 whole cow
On the third day of Christmas my true love gave to me:
3 -Rounds of golf, 2 kayaks and 1 whole cow
On the fourth day of Christmas my true love gave to me:
4 - BASE jump lessons, 3 rounds of golf, 2 kayaks and 1 whole cow
On the fifth day of Christmas my true love gave to me:
5 - Idaho potatoes, 4 BASE jump lessons, 3 rounds of golf, 2 kayaks and 1 whole cow
On the sixth day of Christmas my true love gave to me:
6 - cold beers, 5 Idaho potatoes, 4 BASE jump lessons, 3 rounds of golf, 2 kayaks and 1 whole cow
On the seventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me:
7 - fishing reels, 6 cold beers, 5 Idaho potatoes, 4 BASE jump lessons, 3 rounds of golf, 2 kayaks and 1 whole cow
On the eighth day of Christmas my true love gave to me:
8 - boxes of ammo, 7 fishing reels, 6 cold beers, 5 Idaho potatoes, 4 BASE jump lessons, 3 rounds of golf, 2 kayaks and 1 whole cow
On the ninth day of Christmas my true love gave to me:
9 - bottles of fry sauce, 8 boxes of ammo, 7 fishing reels, 6 cold beers, 5 Idaho potatoes, 4 BASE jump lessons, 3 rounds of golf, 2 kayaks and 1 whole cow
On the tenth day of Christmas my true love gave to me:
10 - Elk Burger, 9 bottle of fry sauce, 8 boxes of ammo, 7 fishing reels, 6 cold beers, 5 Idaho potatoes, 4 BASE jump lessons, 3 rounds of golf, 2 kayaks and 1 whole cow
On the eleventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me:
11 - restaurant gift cards, 10 Elk Burger, 9 bottle of fry sauce, 8 boxes of ammo, 7 fishing reels, 6 cold beers, 5 Idaho potatoes, 4 BASE jump lessons, 3 rounds of golf, 2 kayaks and 1 whole cow
On the twelfth day of Christmas my true love gave to me:
12 finger steaks, 11 restaurant gift cards, 10 Elk Burger, 9 bottle of fry sauce, 8 boxes of ammo, 7 fishing reels, 6 cold beers, 5 Idaho potatoes, 4 BASE jump lessons, 3 rounds of golf, 2 kayaks and 1 whole cow
Thank you for enduring that with me.