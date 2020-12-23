The 12 Days Of Christmas: Twin Falls Style

I will never be able to remember the entire song of the 12 days of Christmas. However, if the song was written in Twin Falls, it would probably sound a little something like this:

On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me:

1 - Whole cow

On the second day of Christmas my true love gave to me:

2 - Kayaks and 1 whole cow

On the third day of Christmas my true love gave to me:

3 -Rounds of golf, 2 kayaks and 1 whole cow

On the fourth day of Christmas my true love gave to me:

4 - BASE jump lessons, 3 rounds of golf, 2 kayaks and 1 whole cow

On the fifth day of Christmas my true love gave to me:

5 - Idaho potatoes, 4 BASE jump lessons, 3 rounds of golf, 2 kayaks and 1 whole cow

On the sixth day of Christmas my true love gave to me:

6 - cold beers, 5 Idaho potatoes, 4 BASE jump lessons, 3 rounds of golf, 2 kayaks and 1 whole cow

On the seventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me:

7 - fishing reels, 6 cold beers, 5 Idaho potatoes, 4 BASE jump lessons, 3 rounds of golf, 2 kayaks and 1 whole cow

On the eighth day of Christmas my true love gave to me:

8 - boxes of ammo, 7 fishing reels, 6 cold beers, 5 Idaho potatoes, 4 BASE jump lessons, 3 rounds of golf, 2 kayaks and 1 whole cow

On the ninth day of Christmas my true love gave to me:

9 - bottles of fry sauce, 8 boxes of ammo, 7 fishing reels, 6 cold beers, 5 Idaho potatoes, 4 BASE jump lessons, 3 rounds of golf, 2 kayaks and 1 whole cow

On the tenth day of Christmas my true love gave to me:

10 - Elk Burger, 9 bottle of fry sauce, 8 boxes of ammo, 7 fishing reels, 6 cold beers, 5 Idaho potatoes, 4 BASE jump lessons, 3 rounds of golf, 2 kayaks and 1 whole cow

On the eleventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me:

11 - restaurant gift cards, 10 Elk Burger, 9 bottle of fry sauce, 8 boxes of ammo, 7 fishing reels, 6 cold beers, 5 Idaho potatoes, 4 BASE jump lessons, 3 rounds of golf, 2 kayaks and 1 whole cow

On the twelfth day of Christmas my true love gave to me:

12 finger steaks, 11 restaurant gift cards, 10 Elk Burger, 9 bottle of fry sauce, 8 boxes of ammo, 7 fishing reels, 6 cold beers, 5 Idaho potatoes, 4 BASE jump lessons, 3 rounds of golf, 2 kayaks and 1 whole cow

Thank you for enduring that with me.