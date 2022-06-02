The FBI And Army Fell Victim To A Twin Falls UFO Prank 75 Yrs Ago

Many people have heard of the alleged crash of an unidentified flying object near Roswell, New Mexico, in July of 1947. What wasn't widely reported on was a prank that was executed by some Twin Falls teenagers days later that resulted in the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Army being dispatched to southern Idaho.

For those that need a refresher, one of the most convincing arguments in support of extraterrestrials existing is the alleged crash of a UFO in southeastern New Mexico on July 7, 1947. The U.S. military actually reported that they'd recovered a saucer a day later, but then recanted the story and officially listed the debris as that from a crashed weather balloon.

With all the excitement surrounding the reported incident, a couple of Twin Falls teenagers apparently decided to prank a neighbor by constructing a UFO-like object and leaving pieces of it on a lawn. The joke resulted in a southern Idaho visit from the Army and FBI four days after the alleged Rosewell incident, on July 11. The story didn't get much exposure outside of Idaho.

What's even more impressive about the prank is the fact that Army personnel actually transported the Twin Falls debris to Salt Lake City for further examination. Idaho is no stranger to UFO talk, and there have already been multiple reports of sightings throughout the state in 2022. In northern Idaho, people visit an area regularly that is said to be a UFO crash site that took place in 1917.

