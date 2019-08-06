The Shrinks Ask Why We Love Dogs

Our love of dogs is dependent on where we live. One of my work associates recently wrote about Idaho’s love for the furry creatures. More than twice as many pet dogs per capita than Connecticut, however. It isn’t just the United States where there are wide differences in dog ownership. Some countries and cultures view dogs as natural companions. Others may see dogs as unclean animals. Some use dogs for guard duty but wouldn’t imagine sharing a house with a canine.

In the U.S. cats are roughly as popular as dogs (cats have a slight edge). In some countries, cat ownership is vastly higher than dogs. And in some places cats are despised.

Psychology Today is looking for answers and most appear cultural. Click on this link to learn more.

Growing up, in my household, we often had as many as 3 dogs in the house. Plus, my mother bred poodles. Counting puppies there were often as many as 10 dogs racing through the house. In my entire childhood we owned but two cats. One only for a few weeks. One of my dad’s buddies owned a tavern and the man gave me a cat raised by patrons. The cat became unruly during withdrawal and we couldn’t keep him. The second cat came from the pound and was with us 14 years. Mom had him put down after his teeth fell out and he started watering houseplants.