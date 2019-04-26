As far as we are concerned, pretzels are just about the best thing ever. So it's no surprise that we are super psyched to celebrate National Pretzel Day on Friday (April 26) with these Loaded Pretzel Bombs by our side.

No, you don’t have to share these with anyone — we won't tell.

Borrowed from our friends at Delish , these Loaded Pretzel Bombs are stuffed with so much goodness that it's basically blowing our collective minds. From bacon to cream cheese to shredded cheddar cheese, these Loaded Pretzel Bombs are, yes, the bomb.

The best news? These are relatively easy to make. Now, yes, we know that any recipe that includes an egg wash and baking soda can make a nervous baker even more timid. But just take it one step at a time. You can do this!

Loaded Pretzel Bombs Recipe:

Ingredients

6 slices bacon

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 c. shredded Cheddar

1/4 c. finely chopped chives

kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 can refrigerated biscuit dough

1/3 c. baking soda

Egg wash

Directions

Preheat oven to 375° and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium skillet, cook bacon until crispy. Drain on paper towels, then chop.

In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, cheddar, bacon, and chives. Mix until evenly combined and season with salt and pepper. Flatten each biscuit round to about 1/4” thickness. Top each round of dough with about 1 tablespoon of the cheese mixture, then bring the edges of the dough together and pinch to seal.

Add baking soda to a shallow bowl filled with 3 cups warm water. Whisk until the baking soda is dissolved. Dip each bomb into the solution and toss gently until evenly coated. Place in the prepared baking dish, seam-side down. Score an “X” onto the top of each round, brush with egg wash and sprinkle with salt. Bake until the biscuits are deeply golden, about 15 minutes. Serve warm.

