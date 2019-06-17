This Is Why Some Future Fireworks Displays Could Be Cancelled

The Chinese introduced fireworks to the west centuries ago. It’s like chicken wings. You probably will find some of the best in Buffalo, New York, where the delicacy was created. The Wall Street Journal and offshoot MarketWatch predict it could be an expensive and possibly lean year for fireworks.

Blame tariffs on Chinese products. Fireworks are among almost 300 goods and services targeted by the Trump White House.

you could make an argument outside of China the biggest cultural tie is here in America

You can read more by clicking here.

With Independence Day just around the corner it’s possible many of the shows you’ll see were already planned and purchased before the trade war, however. Displays later in the year (at ballparks, fairs and other celebrations) could be severely impacted.

While fireworks are popular the world over, you could make an argument outside of China the biggest cultural tie is here in America. Fireworks are symbols of our history and our national anthem. A fireworks display can greatly increase crowds at baseball stadiums and concerts. And the shows are family friendly.