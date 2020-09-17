Tiny Boise Airbnb Offers Axe Throwing, Wi-Fi & Outdoor Movies

For anyone with some vacation time to burn before the end of the year, a southwest Idaho rental that is modest in size offers big time amenities.

I recently came across a Boise property listed on Airbnb that is perfect for those who want the feeling of country tranqility, but can also jump on a beach cruiser and experience big city frills in a matter of minutes.

Tiny homes are something that have grown in popularity in recent years. For those that enjoy a simpler, less-cluttered way of life, these dwellings are ideal, and don't require the constant upkeep that larger homes do. If you're intrigued, there is a property in Boise that you can stay over at for less than $100 a night that embodies this exact lifestyle.

This Tiny House Oasis will sleep four comfortably, and costs $99 per night. With a picnic table, hammock, axe throwing area, fire pit, barbeque and outdoor lounge, this rental certainly won't feel like you're just blocks away from the city. Just try to avoid throwing axes if someone is relaxing in the hammock just beyond the target; the owner has also recently added a couple of beach cruisers for guests to take downtown, or on area bike paths.

Airbnb

The interior of the rental is also fully equipped. The small dwelling includes two beds, a dining area, bathroom, entertainment space, washer and Wi-Fi. There is close, convenient parking, so you can keep an eye on things and also take a drive into the city if you wish. There is also a projector available for outdoor movies.

For anyone interested in availability, you can reach out to the host Kayla. Just click the "contact host" link.