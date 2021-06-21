Traffic Restrictions Begin On Cheney Dr In Twin Falls June 22nd

The City of Twin Falls announced that Cheney Drive will have lane restrictions beginning Tuesday, June 22nd as water and sewer lines are installed.

The city stated that during the installation drivers should expect lane restrictions on Cheney Drive and Field Stream Way and that intersection should be avoided if at all possible. There will be intermittent delays as well. The construction is expected to last approximately two weeks barring any further complications.

If you have any questions about the project you can contact DWE Contracting at 208-420-0683.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

CHECK IT OUT: The best county to live in for each state

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [