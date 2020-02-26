Train Strikes Truck in East Idaho

ROBERTS, Idaho (KLIX)-Police say a train struck and pushed a semi-truck 1300 feet before it was able to stop in a crash in Roberts Tuesday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, 57-year-old Celestino Trejo Moreno, of Idaho Falls was driving the truck, he was taken to Eastern Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

ISP said the crash happened at around 3:46 p.m. on Idaho Highway 48 as the 1998 Peterbuitl truck was headed west.