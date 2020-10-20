Train vs. Semi Crash in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A train and semi-truck collided Tuesday morning in Jerome near several factories. Little information is available, however Idaho State Police dispatch says the call can in at around 10:09 a.m. Images of the accident show a locomotive hit a semi-truck at a rail crossing on W. Nex Perce Avenue near the Hilex Poly and Jerome Cheese factories. ISP said in a brief statement the driver of the truck only received minor injuries and posted a reminder that locomotives take longer to stop. A Jerome County Sheriff's vehicle can be seen blocking the roadway. The crash is under investigation by ISP.

Approximate location of crash:

Chris Dixon

