CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-When the sign says "Road Closed" the road is closed, that is the message the Blaine County Sheriff's Office is trying to convey after two trucks went around barriers and got stuck on a closed highway.

The sheriff's office says the two semi drivers went around the road closure signs on Highway 93 between Carey and Arco after blowing snow shut it down.

Conditions have made the roadway, and several others across the state, impassible and dangerous, according to the sheriff's office, "When you drive around barricades you risk not only your safety, but also the safety of the first responders who will have to come rescue you.

Highway 75 from the Northfork Camground to just south of Stanley is also closed off. The community of Stanley earlier today had been completely inaccessible after all roads were covered in snow. The sheriff's office says people need to respect all signs and road closures. Always check Idaho Transportation Department's 511.idaho.gov for the latest road information, you can also dial 511 if you don't have a smart phone or computer access.