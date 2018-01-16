Twin Falls 2018 Jive Winter Showcase

Twin Falls High School Jive! show choir is hosting their annual winter showcase January 18-20 at the Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls.

Jive! is a show choir consisting of 20 students from Twin Falls High School. This group sings and dances to a wide array of music from artists like Sting all the way to contemporary music from Moana and Teddy Geiger. This high level performance group with a professional light show and sound system is a highlight performance in the Magic Valley.

Tickets for the 2018 Winter Showcase are $10 for individuals at the door & $30 for a family pass (up to 6). Buy in advance to save $3 on individual tickets and $5 on a family pass.

Tickets can be purchased from any Jive member, from Deseret Book in Twin Falls or at the door. Come see Jive! Winter Showcase 2018, it a show you wont want to miss.

