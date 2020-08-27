Twin Falls Co. Fair Rides Ready; Before-Fair-Days Opens Aug 28

The Twin Falls County Fair officially begins September 2, but the early ride days event gets underway on Friday, August 28. The fairgrounds recently shared a video update to one of its social media sites to give people here in southern Idaho a glimpse at what they can expect.

The Instagram page of the Twin Falls County Fair has been getting a lot of attention as of late. That's because they posted a look at the Thomas Carnival area of the grounds in Filer in an August 27 update, complete with a reminder that the 2020 "Before-The-Fair Days" starts Friday.

Many in the Magic Valley already know that events such as the planned live bands and livestock auctions were cancelled weeks ago due to the pandemic. The announcement was made back in early July that extra ride days were added to this year's fair schedule.

August 28 (Friday), the fair is holding "East End Day," for residents of Hansen, Kimberly and Murtaugh. Saturday (Aug 29) will be "Twin Falls Day", and Sunday, August 30, will be "West End Day," with Filer and Buhl residents getting to ride early.

Hours will be from 2 PM to 10 PM all three days, and passes are $25.