Twin Falls County Sheriff Issues Statement on License Issue

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Twin Falls County Sheriff has issued a statement as the the state transportation agency is working to iron out bugs within its driver's license system that has drawn criticism from other sheriffs. Sheriff Tom Carter wrote on social media that he shares the same frustration many have encountered when they went to the driver's license office. Offices across the state have had to deal with long wait times and systems crashing. Idaho sheriffs are responsible for issuing driver's licenses, but the Idaho Transportation Department manages the system. Sheriff Carter wrote "Until ITD figures out their new system we have to live with the results." Read the full statement below:

Blaine County also issued a statement: