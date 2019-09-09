Twin Falls Events For Suicide Awareness Day

National Suicide Awareness day is September 10th and there are some projects and events for the cause across the Magic Valley and Twin Falls. If you are interested in attending an event or supporting the cause, there are a few ways you can do that.

Tuesday, September 10, there is a Suicide Awareness Project that is hosted by "Love Yourself" at the Perrine Bridge Overlook. If you want to take part, meet up there at the bridge overlook at 7 p.m. to help line the Perrine Bridge with bracelets. They would like to honor you, loved ones or someone you know who may be struggling. If you plan on helping, you can go to the visitors center to get a bracelet to line along the bridge.

The College of Southern Idaho is also hosting an event with the CSI Counseling Services and the Outdoor Recreation Program. There is going to be activities, information about suicide prevention and raffle prizes. You can go to CSI between noon and 2 p.m. to celebrate and learn more about suicide prevention.

If you aren't going to be able to do anything tomorrow for Suicide Awareness Day, there is also a salon in Kimberly that is hosting a cut-a-thon on Saturday, September 14th from noon to 3 p.m. Hair cuts will be $10 without a wash or style and all the proceeds will benefit love-yourself.org. They are located at 217 Main St. North in Kimberly called Hip2BU Salon.

You can also purchase items from love-yourself.org like bracelets and donate to the mission to end suicide.