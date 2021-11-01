Twin Falls, ID Dentist Will Pay Cash For Your Kids Halloween Candy

Going on today and tomorrow, November 1st and November 2nd you can go sell your unopened Halloween candy. The annual candy buyback event goes to a great cause and you could walk out the door with up to $10 dollars.

What is the candy buyback?

Smiles for Kids will be hosting the buy back at their location at 1411 Falls Avenue East in Twin Falls. They will pay $1 dollar per pound up to 10 pounds of candy. It all has to be unopened. All the candy will be donated to Operation Gratitude to support our troops. It will be sent overseas.

When and where?

The buy back is at Smiles for Kids at 1411 Falls Avenue East from 3 pm - 6 pm Monday November 1st and 3 pm - 6 pm Tuesday November 2nd.

Who can sell the candy?

It is aimed at children and their unopened candy, you know, save those teeth. However, I bet if you have some left over Halloween candy that you either did not give away to trick or treaters, or you don't want to eat yourself they will take it from adults as well.

If there is another buy back going on somewhere, please let us know because this is the only one I have been able to find information about. It is a great way to support the troops overseas and a great way to prevent all those crazy sugar highs that the kiddos get for the week after Halloween. You can see their Facebook page event here.

