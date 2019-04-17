Twin Falls Students Organize Suicide Awareness Color Run

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so Twin Falls students got together to create a way to bring awareness to teen suicide. They have organized a Color Run.

A Color Run is a 5K run where runners after they have completed each kilometer, get doused from head to toe in a different colored powder. They are a lot of fun and the powder does not stain so it is completely safe. In fact, I have heard more people complain that the color washes out than anything else.

Students from Robert Stuart Middle School, Twin Falls High School and Canyon Ridge High School got together to create the fun event. It is at a pretty good price too. I have seen color runs go for over $20.

You can get all the information and how to sign up for the run on their Facebook event . If you want a shirt you have to pre-register. The race starts at 10 a.m. on May 18th.