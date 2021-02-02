Twin Falls Winter Supposed To Last 6 More Weeks

Happy Groundhog Day! I know getting weather advice from a rodent seems strange, and it is, but it is kind of fun. The groundhog did in fact see his shadow which means 6 more weeks of winter.

The real question is, what winter? Twin Falls and the Magic Valley didn't really get a winter at all. If we are getting 6 more weeks of winter, what are we getting? More 52 degree days with some rain and the occasional snow or are we finally going to get a normal winter.

Either way, those who enjoy the winter months should be happy. Hopefully that means that ski resorts and wintery mountains will get to thrive for a little longer since it was later in the season before most of them could open.

I know that if we get 6 weeks of an actual winter, with snow and cold temperatures it could be beneficial in the long run. We have not had a great year for snow pack which will undoubtedly effect farmers and ranchers. No snow means no water.

Even if I hate wintery months and am not a fan of the cold or the snow, I do understand it is important for southern Idaho's lifestyle so I actually am hoping that the rodent is right. He has only been correct about 50 percent of the time in the last 10 years. I guess that's a reliable track record.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app